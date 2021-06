Watch the best shots as Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko beats Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-3 6-3 in the Eastbourne International final to win her first WTA title for almost two years.

READ MORE: Jelena Ostapenko overcomes Anett Kontaveit in final

Watch live coverage of Wimbledon across TV, radio, online, iPlayer and the mobile app - full details here

Available to UK users only.