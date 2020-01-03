Kyrgios tearful as Australian bushfires rage

A tearful Australian number two Nick Kyrgios says it is "tough" to see the impact of widespread bushfires in his country after he raised over 4,000 Australian dollars to help tackle the issue.

Canberra-born Kyrgios, 24, currently playing at the ATP Cup in Brisbane, has pledged to donate A$200 for every ace he hits at every tournament he enters in January - while other sports stars, including Australia's cricketers, have also raised money.

