Andy Murray has told BBC Radio 5 Live about his long-term injury, rehabilitation and return to tennis.

The three-time Grand Slam champion won his first singles title since career-saving hip surgery by beating Stan Wawrinka at the European Open in October.

Speaking to 5 Live Breakfast, Murray said: “You’re always putting up a front and a brave face, because you’re not supposed to show emotion in sport.”

A documentary following his surgery and recovery will be shown on Amazon Prime from Friday.