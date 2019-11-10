Best shots from Djokovic's win over Berrettini in ATP Finals opener

  • From the section Tennis

Watch five of the best shots as Novak Djokovic made a winning start at the ATP Finals, beating Matteo Berrettini in straight sets, as he chases a record-equalling sixth title that would see him overhaul Rafael Nadal as world number one.

MATCH REPORT: Djokovic beats Berrettini in opening match of ATP Finals in London

Watch live coverage of one match per day on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Available to UK users only.

