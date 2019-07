Novak Djokovic says his final-set tie-break win over Roger Federer was "one of the most thrilling finals" as the Serbian won his fifth Wimbledon title.

FOLLOW LIVE: Wimbledon men's final: Djokovic v Federer - TV, radio & text

WATCH MORE: Watch the moment Djokovic won epic Wimbledon final

READ MORE:Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer in Wimbledon final-set tie-break thriller

Available to UK users only.