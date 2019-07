Watch as Bernard Tomic delivers a performance described as "embarassing" and "horrendous" in losing to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the first round at Wimbledon.

FOLLOW LIVE: Wimbledon: Nadal on top; GB's Jubb in action; Serena wins - 18 live streams, clips, radio & text

Available to UK users only.

Find out how to get into tennis with the BBC Get Inspired guide.