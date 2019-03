Andy Murray says he is "pain free" after hip surgery but that his chances of playing singles at Wimbledon this year are "less than 50%".

Murray had hip resurfacing surgery in January, which he said meant it was possible he would not be able to play professionally again.

But the three-time Grand Slam champion said it was the only option if he wanted to return to competitive action.

"The rehab is slow but going well," the 31-year-old Briton said.