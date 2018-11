Wimbledon runner-up Kevin Anderson will be making his debut at the season-ending ATP Finals in London.

The big-serving South African, who is ranked sixth in the world, will be hoping to add to the two titles he has won this year.

The 32-year-old's opponents in the Lleyton Hewitt group for the round-robin stage are Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem and Kei Nishikori.

He starts his campaign against Thiem on Sunday (not before 14:00 GMT).

READ MORE: Federer goes for 100 at ATP Finals