Serena Williams has recorded a version of the Divinyls' 'I Touch Myself' for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The post appeared on the American tennis star's Instagram account.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion wrote: "The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honour of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first."