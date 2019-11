Middlesex's Holly Hutchinson tells BBC London making her final appearance as a junior at Wimbledon was an "amazing" experience despite defeat.

The 17-year-old and her partner Georgina Axon were beaten in the first round of the girls' doubles, losing 6-0 6-2 to Canadian duo Bianca Vanessa Andreescu and Katherine Sebov.

Hutchinson now hopes to play on the senior tour, but says transition will be tough and that she must be more consistent.