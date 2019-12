British number one Heather Watson saves three match points on the way to a thrilling 1-6 6-3 8-6 victory over France's Caroline Garcia.

After returning to complete their match, which was stopped by bad light on Monday, Watson missed chances to break the 32nd seed's serve in the fifth and seventh games of the third set but held her nerve to clinch victory.

Watson will face former world number five Daniela Hantuchova in the second round.

