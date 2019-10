World number one Serena Williams reveals how she was motivated by Arthur Ashe from an early age.

In 1975 Ashe became the first black player to win Wimbledon, and won several other Grand Slams in a stellar career.

Williams insists that Ashe's story not only influenced other black sportsmen and women, but had an affect across society.

