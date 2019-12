Watch Andy Murray do an incredible number of tennis ball keepy-uppies during practice.

The defending Wimbledon champion heads the leaderboard of BBC 5 live's Copa-Uppy challenge, way ahead of challengers such as Clarence Seedorf and Alan Shearer.

Defending champion Murray is into the second week of Wimbledon without dropping a set after he swept past Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday.

