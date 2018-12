Wildcard Naomi Broady jokes that she may "become a diva" and order champagne at the All England club if she were to beat potential second-round opponent Caroline Wozniacki.

The 24-year-old, who as a teenager had her funding cut by the Lawn Tennis Association over a picture of her on a night out, says she was proud to secure her first ever grand slam win over Timea Babos of Hungary.

Broady will play the winner of the rain-delayed match between Wozniacki and Israel's Shahar Peer.