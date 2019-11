Andy Murray is beaten by Fabio Fognini as Italy take the Davis Cup quarter-final against Great Britain to a decisive fifth rubber.

The world number 13 won 6-3 6-3 6-4 on the Naples clay to level the tie at 2-2, with Andreas Seppi to face James Ward in the final singles match.

The winners of the tie will face Switzerland or Kazakhstan in September's semi-finals.

