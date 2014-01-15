Hutchins 'proud' of winning return

Britain's Ross Hutchins says he is "very proud" to be playing at a major tournament again after he wins in his first Grand Slam match since recovering from a form of cancer.

Hutchins missed the entire 2013 season after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in December 2012, but together with his doubles partner Colin Fleming, he beat Australian Marinko Matosevic and Poland's Michal Przysieszny 4-6 6-4 6-0 to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

Hutchins says it feels "fantastic" to be back on court, while Fleming admits winning their first round match is a "big release" for the pair.