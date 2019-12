Andy Murray shares his relief after recovering from two sets down to beat Spain's Fernando Verdasco in the quarter-finals.

The world number two credits Verdasco for serving "unbelievably well" but admits he made some "poor choices" in the second set.

The 4-6 3-6 6-1 6-4 7-5 win means the US Open champion will face Poland's Jerzy Janowicz on Friday for a place in the Wimbledon final.

Available to UK users only.