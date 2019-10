Sue Barker welcomes a host of Great Britain's Olympic and Paralympic champions to Wimbledon's Centre Court.

Cyclists Sir Chris Hoy, Jason Kenny and Laura Trott, boxer Anthony Joshua and Paralympian Neil Fachie were among the special guests in the Royal Box, where they were joined by Andy Murray, who is looking to add the Wimbledon crown to his London 2012 gold.

Team GB won a record 63 gold medals over the course of both Games.