Third seed Maria Sharapova loses 6-3 6-4 in the second round at Wimbledon to Portuguese qualifier Michelle Larcher de Brito.

The 2004 champion regularly struggled with her footing and needed treatment in the second set after a heavy fall.

Twenty-year-old world number 131 De Brito progresses to the third round at Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

