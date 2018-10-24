Andy Murray breaks down as he recalls the horrific shootings that took place at Dunblane Primary School when he was a pupil there 17 years ago.

In a BBC One documentary broadcast on Sunday, the 26-year-old Scot discusses the appalling death of 16 children and one teacher at the hands of gunman Thomas Hamilton on 13 March, 1996.

Murray, the reigning Olympic and US Open champion, hopes his tennis success has helped his home town recover from that ordeal. "It is just nice being able to do something the town is proud of," he tells Sue Barker.

UK users can watch the documentary again on BBC iPlayer.