Murray reveals ice bath regime

World number two tennis player Andy Murray says his back is feeling "really good" after time off injured.

Speaking ahead of his return at the Aegon Championships, Britain's US Open champion talks about the ice baths and physio sessions he has undergone to aid his recovery.

Murray, 26, also says he will need to be "ready for anyone" in what is often an unpredictable tournament.

Watch more behind-the-scenes footage from Britain's number one in the BBC One documentary Andy Murray: The Man Behind the Racquet, Sunday 23rd June at 22:25 BST.

