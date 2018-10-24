Andy Murray - The Man Behind The Racquet

Watch a revised repeat of the BBC documentary following US Open champion, Olympic champion - and now Wimbledon champion - Andy Murray, revealing just what it takes to be a global sports star.

Murray won his first Wimbledon title on Sunday - and ended Britain's 77-year wait for a men's champion - with a hard-fought victory over world number one Novak Djokovic.

There are contributions from Murray's girlfriend Kim Sears, mother Judy, brother Jamie and coach Ivan Lendl as well as his rivals Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, plus famous fans such as Kevin Spacey, Sir Alex Ferguson and James Corden.

This is a live BBC One stream - due to start at 21:00 BST.

Available to UK users only.