Laura Robson and Heather Watson express their disappointment after they were both knocked out in the third round of the Australian Open.

Robson went out in straight sets to American Sloane Stephens while British number one Watson lost 6-3 6-1 to Polish fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska.

Robson, who battled with a shoulder injury, said she played even better than she did in her second-round victory over Petra Kvitova.