Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and Hollywood legends Sir Sean Connery and Kevin Spacey pay tribute to Andy Murray following his epic win against world number two Novak Djokovic at the US Open.

Connery, Ferguson and Spacey tell BBC Radio 5 live they are full of praise for Murray after watching him claim his first career Grand Slam title, becoming the first British man to win a major in 76 years.

Ferguson says it was a privilege to see Murray play and adds that the battle with Djokovic was a "real test of a champion".