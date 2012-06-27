Lord Coe on Olympic tennis at SW19

Lord Coe talks to BBC Sport's John Inverdale about how exciting and colourful Wimbledon will look next month when it hosts the tennis event during London 2012.

Coe jokes that he will not be able to fully appreciate the "kaleidoscope of colours" at Wimbledon during the Games as he is colour blind, but says his "heart will skip a beat" as the opening ceremony on 27 July draws closer.

Despite the rain affecting the current championships at SW19, Coe insists the weather will not "dampen fans' spirits" this summer.