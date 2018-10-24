Tim Henman, alongside Jeremy Bates, become the first players to be disqualified from a tournament in the Open era when the former British number one accidentally hits a ball girl on the ear at Wimbledon in 1995.

Henman reacted to netting a volley by belting the ball in anger, and the umpire decided to end the game with their opponents Henrik Holm and Jeff Tarango progressing through to the second round.

On Sunday David Nalbandian was disqualified from the Aegon Championships final after injuring a line judge by kicking an advertising board into his shin.

