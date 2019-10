Beaten Australian Open finalist Rafa Nadal says he "will never forget this match" after losing an epic five-set contest 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 to Novak Djokovic in five hours and 53 minutes.

"Even if I lost, it was something really special for me," said the 25-year old Spaniard, who started his speech with a cheery "good morning" to the crowd who had stayed until 0137 local time to see the match finish.