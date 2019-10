Andy Murray says his third round Australian Open victory against Mikhail Kukushkin was "boring" and he "didn't have to do anything" after his opponent Mikhail Kukushkin retired with a left hip flexor problem after just 49 minutes while trailing 6-1 6-1 1-0.

Murray now advances to the quarter-finals for the third year running and will face Japan's Kei Nishikori after he overcame Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.