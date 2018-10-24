World number two Rafael Nadal says former tennis player Yannick Noah's accusations of widespread doping amongst Spanish athletes are "stupid" and like those of a "kid".

The French tennis legend, winner of the 1983 French Open, was giving his thoughts to newspaper Le Monde and Nadal thinks the claims are ridiculous, insisting there are many anti-doping controls put upon athletes throughout the season.

The Spaniard beat Mardy Fish in the ATP World Tour Finals on Sunday and must now face world number four Roger Federer on Tuesday.