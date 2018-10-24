Tennis legend Bjorn Borg looks back at his rivalry with John McEnroe, and gives his thoughts on the top players in the modern game.

The five time Wimbledon champion also gives his predictions for this year's Championship and says it would be "unbelievable" if Andy Murray could secure his first Grand Slam win in front of a home crowd.

It is the 125th anniversary of the Wimbledon Championships but what will the game be like in 25 years' time? The Sports Technology Institute at Loughborough takes a glimpse at Wimbledon 2036.