Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones says she "always wants more" as she targets a history-making third consecutive title in Tokyo this summer.

The 28-year-old, who won gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016 in the -57kg division, could become the first British female athlete to win three Olympic titles in a row.

The Welsh fighter has been officially named in a five-strong GB team for Tokyo, alongside Bianca Walkden, Bradly Sinden, Mahama Cho and Lauren Williams.