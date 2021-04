Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones says the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics feels very different but she remains excited to fight for her third consecutive title.

The postponed Tokyo Games begin in exactly 100 days with the opening ceremony scheduled for Friday 23 July.

The 28-year-old admits there is normally "a lot more buzz" at this stage, but she is still hoping for a successful summer in Japan.

