Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones says she is hoping she will be in the best shape of her career as she aims to make history at the postponed Tokyo Games.

The 27-year-old from Flint is aiming for a third consecutive Olympic gold this summer - something no British woman in any sport has done before.

Jones admits it was disappointing when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed but she has used the extra year of preparation to add new 'weapons to her game'.