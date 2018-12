Great Britain's Bradly Sinden beats South Korea's Dae-hoon Lee in dramatic style to reach the -68kg final of the World Taekwondo Grand Slam.

Watch live coverage of the World Taekwondo Grand Slam finals from 04:00-11:00 GMT on Sunday on the BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online.

READ MORE: Four Britons reach World Taekwondo Grand Slam finals