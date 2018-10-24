Amazing rally 'point of the century'

Chinese table tennis players Ma Long and Fang Bo take part in a thrilling rally full of power and speed at the 2015 Table Tennis World Championships in China.

With the scores tied at 11 in the fifth game of the final, 13th seed Bo comes out on top in the intense 15-second exchange but it was world number one Long who eventually prevailed in Suzhou, winning his first world title .

The International Table Tennis Federation is calling the rally "the point of the century."

Pictures courtesy of the ITTF.

Top videos

Top Stories

Lucy Bronze
Josh Navidi despairs as he is forced off against France
Jeff Astle
  • From the section Football
Virgil van Dijk
Andy Murray celebrates Great Britain winning the Davis Cup in 2015
  • From the section Tennis
  • Comments
Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell and Sam Billings
  • From the section Cricket