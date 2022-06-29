Olympic swimmer Dan Jervis says he wants people to know who he really is, after coming out as gay.

In an exclusive interview with BBC Sport Wales, 26-year-old Jervis said in the past he woke up "hating who he was" as he came to terms with his sexuality - and how it fitted alongside his Christian faith.

Jervis will represent Wales at his third Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer, and he hopes he can be an inspiration to others in the LGBT community.

Video journalist and reporter: Tom Brown