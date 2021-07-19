Olympic champion Matt Richards on chasing individual glory
Olympic champion Matt Richards tells BBC Sport Wales he is now targeting an individual medal after his relay success at Tokyo 2020.
The then 18-year-old was part of Britain’s successful men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team at the Olympic Games. He also won three relay medals at last year's European Championships.
This summer he is aiming for his first World Championships and Commonwealth Games and believes an individual medal could be his best achievement yet.