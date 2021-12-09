London 2012 'still gives me goosebumps' - retiring Olympic swimmer Davies
Retiring Olympic swimmer Georgia Davies recalls some of her fondest memories of a distinguished career that saw her win 20 major international medals.
The 31-year-old former European and Commonwealth champion announced her retirement from competitive swimming on Thursday.
Davies says she does not know exactly what she will do next but wants to help inspire the next generation of swimmers.
