'He's done it!' Peaty sets new 100m breaststroke world record

Adam Peaty has just broken the 100m breaststroke short course world record for the first time in his career.

His time of 55.49 in the International Swimming League semi-final lowers the previous mark of 55.61 set by Cameron Van Der Burgh in 2009.

Peaty holds the world record in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke long course (50m pool) events but traditionally has struggled in the short-course (25m) pool events which rely on strong starts, turns and underwater skills rather than the actual swimming.

WATCH MORE: 'That wasn't breaststroke, he was flying!' Peaty mounts comeback to win

WATCH LIVE: ISL semi-finals - Adam Peaty sets new world record in Men's 100m breaststroke