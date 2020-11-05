Lithuanian world champion Danas Rapsys was on course to challenge the 400m freestyle world record during day one of match eight at the International Swimming League in Budapest, but he miscounted and stopped after 350m.

At that point the Energy Standard swimmer was well clear of the field and after realising his error he sprinted to the finish, but only clung on to victory by 0.10 seconds.

Rapsys' error meant he missed out on a host of additional points for his team.

CATCH UP:International Swimming League - Match Eight: Day One

This video is UK only.