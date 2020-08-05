'I really hope the Olympics go ahead'

British swimmer Georgia Davies says she would rather see the Olympic Games take place without fans than be cancelled altogether.

The 2014 Commonwealth champion admits having empty stadiums in Tokyo next year would be "a shame". But she would feel for the athletes, fans and host nation Japan if the rearranged Games did not happen at all.

The 29-year-old - who has been to the last two Olympic Games - was speaking to BBC Sport Wales after returning to her training base in Turkey for the first time since March.