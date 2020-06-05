Welsh swimmers could be 'compromised' by lack of training

The chief executive of Swim Wales says any success for the nation's top swimmers could be 'compromised' if they cannot train again soon.

The Welsh Government has not yet allowed its Olympic, Paralympic or Commonwealth Games athletes to restart training and all swimming pools remain closed.

In England some elite swimmers have returned to the pool as the UK Government permits athletes there to train under strict conditions.

Fergus Feeney believes Wales' best swimmers could be at a disadvantage if the Welsh Government does not afford them the same rights later this month.

The issue is due to be discussed at the government's next lockdown review on 18 June.

