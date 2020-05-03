How does a swimmer cope without a pool?

How does an elite swimmer cope when all the pools are shut?

Commonwealth champion Alys Thomas says more than a month of lockdown has been "tough to take".

The 29-year-old from Swansea is one of the world's leading 200m butterfly swimmers and was targeting the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Instead she is lifting weights in her garden and making clay models as she endures a challenging wait to be able to do her sport again.

