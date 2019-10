Fifteen-year-old swimmer Freya Colbert tells BBC East Midlands Today she tries not to think too much about the chance of one day swimming in the Olympics because it makes her nervous.

Colbert, a five-time junior international medallist last summer, has been selected on British Swimming's Podium Potential squad for the 2019-2020 season.

She is one of seven English swimmers named on the programme for the first time.