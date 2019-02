Retiring Welsh swimmer Jazz Carlin tells BBC Sport Wales she 'struggled mentally' after her success at the Rio Olympics.

Carlin, 28, announced she was stepping down as a professional athlete on Wednesday.

She won two silver medals at the 2016 Olympic Games but admits she "struggled to find my form and myself afterwards".

Carlin will now take on a role with Swim Wales to mentor their development squad and encourage more young children to start swimming.