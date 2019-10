Jordan Sloan will compete at his home pool of Bangor on Saturday, hoping to secure the qualifying time he needs to get to this year's Olympic Games.

The 22-year-old is targeting the Fina 'A' time of 1.47.97 in the 200m freestyle event at the Swim Ulster International Meet as he attempts to gain selection for Ireland.

Sloan, who competed at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has a current personal best of 1.49.26.