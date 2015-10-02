Jamieson's incredible battle to reach Rio

London Olympic silver medallist Michael Jamieson was the stand-out performer for British Swimming in an otherwise disappointing Games for the team, however their fortunes over the following three years could hardly be in starker contrast.

The GB team have gone on to secure record-breaking European and World Championship medal hauls whilst Jamieson failed to qualify for this year's Worlds in Kazan and considered quitting the sport after a series of injuries and health scares.

BBC Sport's Nick Hope went to meet the swimmer who has moved from Bath to Edinburgh in a bid to revive his career in time for the 2016 Rio Olympics.