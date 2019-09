Great Britain's James Guy puts in an "utterly brilliant" performance to take gold in the 200m freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in Kazan, Russia.

Guy beat China's Sun Yang into second, with Germany's Paul Biedermann third with former world champion Ryan Lochte fourth.

After the race 19-year-old Guy admitted it was a "big surprise" as he didn't even expect to make it into the final let alone win gold.

