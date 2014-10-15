Marshall blazes trail for female coaches

Swimming coach Mel Marshall tells BBC East Midlands Today that she expects the number of women coaching at the elite level to grow.

Last month, the 32-year-old became the the first woman to win the British Swimming Coaches Association Coach of the Year award.

Double Commonwealth Games champion Adam Peaty, 19, who set a new 50m breaststroke world record in August on the way to claiming four European gold medals, is among Marshall's swimmers at the City of Derby Swimming Club.

Marshall, a two-time Olympian who won six Commonwealth Games medals in 2006, retired from competition in 2008 to take up coaching.

