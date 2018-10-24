Chad Le Clos's father Bert goes wild with the BBC team after watching his son win the men's 100m butterfly final at the World Championships.

Having already won the 200m butterfly title in Barcelona to add to his gold medal at London 2012, Le Clos junior was crowned 100m world champion after beating Hungary's Laszlo Cseh and Konrad Czerniak of Poland.

Father Bert also has a birthday message for American Ryan Lochte, who was tipped for a medal but could only finish sixth.

Available to UK users only.